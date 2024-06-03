THE MASK COMES OFF ANTHONY FAUCI’S PANDEMIC RESPONSE:

Due to the other outrage, the banana republic court verdict in lower Manhattan that was micromanaged and orchestrated by Joe Biden donor and trial judge Juan Merchan, the news about the pandemic culpability of Dr. Anthony Fauci barely registered a blip.

The top medical advisor in the White House in 2019-2023 at the height of the COVID outbreak, Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testified in January in a closed-door session of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. The transcript of that hearing was released last Friday.

In short, the response to the pandemic – the masks, the social distancing, the separation of families, the 6-foot spacing signs graffitied all across the country, the plexiglass walls erected to wall people off from each other, the closed schools, all of it was bovine excrement. All of it. There wasn’t a lick of science behind any of the policy. It was Anthony Fauci and his team making it up as they went along, and Fauci relishing the power trip in which he found himself.

In the National Review’s write-up of the release of the transcript, here is Dr. Fauci just nonchalantly admitting that masking, in this case, child masking that caused so much damage to an entire generation of child development, wasn’t based in any scientific data. Fauci said this.