KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: Let’s Take a Break From Despair and Be Irritated About Pride Month Today. “This is where everything goes awry for people like me. The heavy-handed ‘you will be made to care’ approach by the militant LGBTQ+ mob provokes a rebound reaction. I’m all about live and let live, but around the 500th forced rainbow sighting of June — I think we’re already there this year — I’m more than a little irritated with the whole thing.”