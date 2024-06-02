June 3, 2024

VICTORIA TAFT: Of Course They’ll Put Trump in Jail “Don’t be misled. Axelrod knows that Democrat cranks like Bennie Thompson, he of the January 6 Commission, and other dumb representatives introduced a bill to strip ‘convicted felon’ presidential candidates sentenced to jail from getting Secret Service protection. So they want to kill him, too.”

Posted at 8:03 am by Stephen Green