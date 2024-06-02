HMM: The Fed Might Soon Have to Worry About More Than Just Inflation.

Also on Friday, the Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago purchasing managers index and a gauge of economic activity in the region, fell to 35.4 in May from 37.9 in April. The importance of regional PMIs shouldn’t be exaggerated, but this one seemed more noteworthy than most. It was at its lowest since May 2020, during the lockdown period of the pandemic, according to FactSet.

All those readings came on the heels of a downward revision in first-quarter gross domestic product growth on Thursday, to an annualized 1.3% from an earlier estimate of 1.6%. It was mainly driven by a declining estimate of consumption, again suggesting a flagging consumer. In a note, economists at Capital Economics said they are now expecting growth of just 1.2% in the second quarter, down from an estimate of 2.7% a couple of weeks ago.

In short, signs of a slowdown are becoming hard to ignore.