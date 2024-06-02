WOEING: Delayed 777x Delivery Sparks Compensation Demand From Emirates To Boeing.

In a recent announcement, Tim Clark, President of Emirates, has publicly urged Boeing to cover the costs associated with the refurbishment of their existing fleet of 777 aircraft. This request comes as Emirates continues to wait for the delivery of Boeing’s newest model, the 777x, which has faced significant delays.

During a press conference in Dubai, Clark expressed dissatisfaction with Boeing’s inability to provide a clear timeline for when the 777x jets would be delivered to Emirates.