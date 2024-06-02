BIDENOMICS IS WORKING: Key Engines of US Consumer Spending Are Losing Steam All at Once. “Real disposable incomes have risen only modestly over the past year. The saving rate now stands at a 16-month low as households have mostly exhausted the extra pile of cash they squirreled away during the pandemic. In turn, many Americans are increasingly relying on credit cards and other sources of financing to support their spending.”

Bidenomics consists of putting the boot of heavy regulation on the economy’s throat while pounding it with a giant moneybag and demanding that it perform.