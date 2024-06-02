THE SECOND CITY IS NUMBER ONE IN DEBT — AND IN FLEEING TAXPAYERS: How Debt Ate Chicago. The city already spends more than 40 percent of its budget on debt and pensions, and future looks much worse as the debts grow and the population shrinks. But are Chicago voters worried? Not the ones who chose a former member of the Chicago Teachers’ Union to be their mayor.
