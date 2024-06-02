JON GABRIEL: Trump isn’t the reason why Biden is down in the polls. Inflation is.

It’s tough to change the narrative when every trip to a store, restaurant* or barber shop serves as another anti-Biden campaign ad.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Americans prefer Trump’s economic policies to Biden’s by a 10-point margin. Abstract warnings about the end of democracy won’t distract moms and dads from worrying about their weekly budget.

When it comes to the economy, Arizona is doing better than most states. We rank fourth in job growth, unemployment is below the national average, and the Phoenix area has the lowest inflation in the U.S.

And yet. It just doesn’t feel like boom times, nor will it in November.

According to the Joint Economic Committee, the average Arizona household spends $1,202 more per month than it did when Biden was inaugurated. Over that same time frame, they’ve cumulatively spent an extra $29,052 thanks to inflation.

A lot of things are going wrong** for Biden, from immigration to foreign wars to concerns about his age. But his biggest problem is that things simply cost too much.

He can’t stop voters from noticing that.