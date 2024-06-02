JON GABRIEL: Trump isn’t the reason why Biden is down in the polls. Inflation is.
It’s tough to change the narrative when every trip to a store, restaurant* or barber shop serves as another anti-Biden campaign ad.
According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Americans prefer Trump’s economic policies to Biden’s by a 10-point margin. Abstract warnings about the end of democracy won’t distract moms and dads from worrying about their weekly budget.
When it comes to the economy, Arizona is doing better than most states. We rank fourth in job growth, unemployment is below the national average, and the Phoenix area has the lowest inflation in the U.S.
And yet. It just doesn’t feel like boom times, nor will it in November.
According to the Joint Economic Committee, the average Arizona household spends $1,202 more per month than it did when Biden was inaugurated. Over that same time frame, they’ve cumulatively spent an extra $29,052 thanks to inflation.
A lot of things are going wrong** for Biden, from immigration to foreign wars to concerns about his age. But his biggest problem is that things simply cost too much.
He can’t stop voters from noticing that.
* As Kate Hyde joked on Twitter last week:
“No Burger King tonight, kids. We’re strapped on cash so we’re going to Ruth’s Chris.” https://t.co/1JXfmVbBvK
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) May 27, 2024
** Hard to think of illegal immigration as “going wrong” for Biden, when it’s been one of his (and/or his handlers’) goals from day one:
● Jared Bernstein, member of Biden’s Council of Economic Advisors: “One thing we learned in the 1990s was that a surefire way to reconnect the fortunes of working people at all skill levels, immigrant and native-born alike, to the growing economy is to let the job market tighten up. A tight job market pressures employers to boost wage offers to get and keep the workers they need. One equally surefire way to sort-circuit this useful dynamic is to turn on the immigrant spigot every time some group’s wages go up.”
● Former Trump administration senior adviser Stephen Miller: Biden’s Immigration Plan Would “Erase America’s Nationhood.”
● “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”