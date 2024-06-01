DON’T GET COCKY:
Poll by HarrisX/@Forbes conducted online in aftermath of Trump guilty verdicts says he leads Biden, 51%-49%https://t.co/7rtrmi9uUl
— W. Joseph Campbell (@wjosephcampbell) June 1, 2024
