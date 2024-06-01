CHRISTIAN TOTO: Hollywood’s Shocking Response to Trump Verdict, Explained.

Well, non-response:

What changed?

Hollywood is scared silly, and rightly so. The industry is contracting. Jobs are increasingly scarce in the post-strike world. The desperation is so profound all we see are more sequels, prequels, re-imaginings and reboots.

Chris Hemsworth is headlining a “Transformers”/”G.I. Joe” crossover film, fusing two tired franchises. The flop sweat beads are in plain sight.

Streamers are bleeding red ink. Legitimate fears of how A.I. will impact the industry are widespread.

The summer box office is off to an ignominious start. And that’s after blockbuster after blockbuster went bust last year. The Biden economy is making all of the above worse. Much, much worse.

Suddenly, alienating your remaining customers with a virtue signal endorsement isn’t smart[.]