LAUGHING WOLF: Pray & Prepare. “Indeed, what we are seeing used to be the norm and while many are pointing out the similarities to the late Roman republic, you can see it in modern China and other countries where to lose power is to condemn you and your family to rather nasty deaths or slavery. It was one of the reasons why our Founders enshrined the peaceful transfer of power as a foundation of the Republic, and it was one of the first times such has worked for any length of time.”