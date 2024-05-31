YOU PROBABLY DIDN’T SEE THIS STORY ON THE NEWS:

This meme is currently spreading rapidly in Germany. It's a scene from the attack on #stürzenberger in #mannheim

The policeman didn't throw the migrant with the knife to the ground, but one of the patriots who were attacked. Then the migrant stabbed him in the neck from behind. A… pic.twitter.com/ZzmyJ5QIB9 — Martin Sellner 🪥 (@Martin_Sellner) May 31, 2024

The BBC had to put an anti-citizen spin on its report, naturally: German anti-Islam activist injured in knife attack.