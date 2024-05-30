GREAT MOMENTS IN SITUATIONAL AWARENESS: Man accused of driving without a license appears in court — while driving.

A man accused of driving without a licence dialled into his remote court hearing in Michigan from behind the wheel of a car.

Corey Harris, 44, appeared before the dumbfounded courtroom from his moving vehicle despite being charged with driving on a suspended licence.

Washtenaw County Judge Cedric Simpson looked confused as the defendant joined the virtual Zoom hearing, asking him: “Mr Harris, are you driving?”

The defendant replied: “I’m pulling into my doctor’s office actually,” before casually turning the steering wheel and saying he would be ready in “one second”.