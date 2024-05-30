ANALYSIS: TRUE.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 30, 2024
Democrats have been playing as though they don’t expect their new rules ever to apply to them. That expectation needs to be changed.
ANALYSIS: TRUE.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 30, 2024
Democrats have been playing as though they don’t expect their new rules ever to apply to them. That expectation needs to be changed.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.