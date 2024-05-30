FORMER JEOPARDY! HOST MAYIM BIALIK SAYS IT’S A ‘REAL CHALLENGE’ TO BE A LIBERAL AND DEFEND ISRAEL:

Former “Jeopardy” host Mayim Bialik said it’s been a “real challenge” to be a liberal and be an outspoken supporter for Israel following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack.

Appearing on Wednesday’s installment of “The Sage Steele Show,” Bialik was asked about the overall silence coming from Hollywood as the war between Israel and Hamas has unfolded.

“Like what we talked about with this, you know, the Trauma Olympics, right? There seems to only be room for one pain in this kind of conversation,” Bialik told Steele. “There’s room for everyone’s pain. You can hold all those things at once.”

“It’s a real challenge to be a liberal person who also believes that Israel has a right to exist. I’m a bleeding heart liberal, though. It’s very a very strange place to be. It’s a strange intersection,” Bialik said.

“There has been an abhorrent and conspicuous absence of women’s organizations around the world unequivocally condemning the systematic rape and torture of women on October 7 by Hamas,” Bialik wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “Brutal gang rapes, sexual torture, and murder of fetuses happened- period. Where are the ‘BELIEVE THEM’ voices?”

“These crimes against women were in many cases documented by the terrorists themselves and broadcast for the world to see,” she added. “Those of us who have fought for women’s rights and have sought to shout from the rooftops when women’s bodies are being used in war for the sadistic pleasure of perpetrators are astounded at how the world has been silent surrounding this.”