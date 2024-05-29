May 30, 2024

THE MOST ENTREPRENEURIAL WHITE HOUSE EVER? Donald Trump is weighing an advisory role for the Tesla leader in the event the former president reclaims the White House. “The role hasn’t been fully hammered out and might not happen, people familiar with the talks said, but the two men discussed ways to give Musk formal input and influence over policies related to border security and the economy, both issues on which Musk has grown more vocal.”

Posted at 11:43 am by Stephen Green