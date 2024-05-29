May 29, 2024

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Manhunt Underway for Driver Who Left Tire Marks on a Pride Mural.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. I’ll admit I was bummed to see “Pride” crosswalks pop up in my city. I never voted for it, never asked for it, and don’t want my tax dollars paying for it. The crosswalks do seem to trigger some people, who lay rubber on them. A manhunt is underway for a driver who left tire marks on a Pride crosswalk in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Meanwhile, America’s Newspaper of Record goes twenty minutes into the future:

Posted at 1:22 pm by Ed Driscoll