DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Manhunt Underway for Driver Who Left Tire Marks on a Pride Mural.

This isn’t the first time this has happened. I’ll admit I was bummed to see “Pride” crosswalks pop up in my city. I never voted for it, never asked for it, and don’t want my tax dollars paying for it. The crosswalks do seem to trigger some people, who lay rubber on them. A manhunt is underway for a driver who left tire marks on a Pride crosswalk in St. Petersburg, Florida.

They paint their sacred symbols on the road in the hope that this will happen

As we approach American Ramadan it is important that they manufacture the ritual of victimhood, even as they force the entire empire to worship at their feet https://t.co/UBz7ocbr3v

