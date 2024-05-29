HOW IT STARTED: Naomi Wolf: Sarah ‘Evita’ Palin to Usher in Rovian Police State.

Please understand what you are looking at when you look at Sarah “Evita” Palin. You are looking at the designated muse of the coming American police state. You have to understand how things work in a closing society in order to understand “Palin Power.” A gang or cabal seizes power, usually with an affable, weak figurehead at the fore. Then they will hold elections — but they will make sure that the election will be corrupted and that the next affable, weak figurehead is entirely in their control.

—Wolf in the Huffington Post, as spotted by P.J. Gladnick of NewsBusters, September 22nd, 2008.

How it’s going:

And summer is just getting started: The Democrats Are a Cornered Animal. “Democrats are not the ‘lay down and accept their fate’ type. They don’t snap their fingers, brush themselves off, and say ‘We’ll just have to do better next year.’ They don’t lose, and if they lose there are consequences. Riots, destruction, and death have been a staple of leftists not getting their way.”