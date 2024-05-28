JERRY SEINFELD: ‘I Miss a Dominant Masculinity.’

The film ostensibly pits Post v. Kellogg’s in a cereal slug match for the ages. It also captures what made the ’60s special, according to the squeaky-clean comic. The era featured manly men, Seinfeld argued, the kind rarely seen today.

“As a man…”

“Are you sure you are,” Weiss asked, teasingly. “I did not hear pronouns.”

“I always wanted to be a real man, but I never made it,” he said with a laugh in his voice. He got more serious soon enough.

“In that era, it was JFK, it was Muhammad Ali, it was Sean Connery, Howard Cosell … that’s a real man. I wanna be like that someday,” Seinfeld said. “No. Look at how I dress, like an eight-year-old.”