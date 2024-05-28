DISPATCHES FROM THE INTERSECTION OF WEIMAR AMERICA AND, “WELL, SO MUCH FOR #METOO:” Lawmakers’ horrific plan to turn NYC into ‘Sin City East’ by OK’ing prostitution.

Without any hint of public discussion or hearings, Albany lawmakers are racing to legalize prostitution before the legislative session ends June 6.

They’ve already legalized weed, greenlighted Big Apple casinos and rolled back consequences for most crimes via their disastrous criminal-justice “reforms.”

Now they want to degrade the city further by paving the way for legalized hookers. And without even giving critics a chance to complain in advance.

It’s beyond outrageous.

Politico reports that state Sens. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) and Julia Salazar (D-Queens) are backing dueling bills to “reform” the illicit trade.

Krueger would shield “sex workers” and go after only “johns,” while Salazar would legalize every aspect of the harmful industry.

Salazar, a radical Democratic Socialist, bizarrely believes sex workers are both independent entrepreneurs and victims of traffickers as well as prosecutors.

And just as with the botched cannabis legislation, neither has proposed a mechanism to oversee, license and regulate their sex-worker nirvana, compounding the horrors should their bills pass.

In 2021, Gov. Andrew Cuomo already set the leglislative-reform ball in motion, signing a bill to allow “loitering for the purpose of prostitution.”