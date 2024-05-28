GEORGE MF WASHINGTON HAS SOME GOOD ADVICE: Hollywood’s “Strong Empowered Girlboss” Fallacy.
If you’re an aspiring screenwriter, Hollywood is handing you a golden opportunity by ignoring well-drawn relatable female characters in favor of an endless series of unapproachable girlboss Mary Sues.
Go out and write yourself a Tess McGill, Leia Organa, Sarah Connor, Ellen Ripley, Marion Ravenwood, Lois Lane, Helen Tasker, Lindsey Brigham, Lenina Huxley or Joan Wilder.
The audience is waiting.
Audiences might have lost patience. Despite Furiosa not being a girlboss hero and the movie getting decent reviews (including from the Critical Drinker), “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” is tanking. Having “Mad Max” in the title without having any Mad Max is one problem, but girlboss exhaustion is another. The largely male audience for action flicks just doesn’t seem willing to risk getting burned again.