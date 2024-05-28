GEORGE MF WASHINGTON HAS SOME GOOD ADVICE: Hollywood’s “Strong Empowered Girlboss” Fallacy.

If you’re an aspiring screenwriter, Hollywood is handing you a golden opportunity by ignoring well-drawn relatable female characters in favor of an endless series of unapproachable girlboss Mary Sues.

Go out and write yourself a Tess McGill, Leia Organa, Sarah Connor, Ellen Ripley, Marion Ravenwood, Lois Lane, Helen Tasker, Lindsey Brigham, Lenina Huxley or Joan Wilder.

The audience is waiting.