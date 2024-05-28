SMART: Toyota, Japanese rivals promise more efficient next-gen ICE engines amid the shift to EVs.
Japanese automakers have been some of the biggest laggards in the transition to fully electric. As a result, Toyota was once again the worst-ranked automaker on InfluenceMaps annual report on climate lobbying.
The rankings are based on automakers’ EV plans and how much they are lobbying against climate-friendly government commitments.
Tesla, Ford, GM, VW, and Mercedes-Benz topped the list, while Toyota, Mazda, and Suzuki rounded out the bottom.
Despite this, Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru are doubling down on ICE engines.
Despite strong market signals that buyers prefer hybrids to EVs?