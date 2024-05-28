SMART: Toyota, Japanese rivals promise more efficient next-gen ICE engines amid the shift to EVs.

Japanese automakers have been some of the biggest laggards in the transition to fully electric. As a result, Toyota was once again the worst-ranked automaker on InfluenceMaps annual report on climate lobbying.

The rankings are based on automakers’ EV plans and how much they are lobbying against climate-friendly government commitments.

Tesla, Ford, GM, VW, and Mercedes-Benz topped the list, while Toyota, Mazda, and Suzuki rounded out the bottom.

Despite this, Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru are doubling down on ICE engines.