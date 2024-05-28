DON’T GET COCKY: ‘Full-Blown Freakout,’ Democrats Are Having a Panic Attack Over Joe Biden’s Electoral Prospects.

Fortunately, one man can save them — and that man is Travis Bickle! “The idea had been growing in my brain for some time: TRUE force. All the king’s men cannot put it back together again:”

BOB DENIRO IS A TOTAL MESS! pic.twitter.com/mm7V8u7iRh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024

Although Travis wore Mohawks, not masks when he was getting ready to move in for the kill: