DON’T GET COCKY: ‘Full-Blown Freakout,’ Democrats Are Having a Panic Attack Over Joe Biden’s Electoral Prospects.
Fortunately, one man can save them — and that man is Travis Bickle! “The idea had been growing in my brain for some time: TRUE force. All the king’s men cannot put it back together again:”
BOB DENIRO IS A TOTAL MESS! pic.twitter.com/mm7V8u7iRh
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 28, 2024
Although Travis wore Mohawks, not masks when he was getting ready to move in for the kill:
DeNiro wears a large mask walking outside years post-Covid only to take it off while speaking while surrounded by other people. Ludicrous speed already reached this week. https://t.co/dqouU6iZ50
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 28, 2024