THIS WILL END WELL: Denver police say DRONES will respond to 911 calls instead of cops after city defunded the force by millions.

The Denver Police Department has launched a new program that will have drones respond to 911 calls instead of cops.

The law enforcement agency that was recently defunded by millions to pay for migrants is now launching its own drone program, along with other Colorado police departments.

Robert White, the former chief of The Denver Police Department originally disagreed with the use of drones in 2013 and in 2018, the agency’s only drone was shelved.

Now, the department is planning on using a $100,000 grant from the Denver Police Foundation to start the program. Denver police plan to buy several drones with that money, and begin their drone program within six to 12 months.

Phil Gonshak, director of the department’s Strategic Initiatives Bureau told The Denver Post: ‘It’s beginning to lift off.’

‘The long-term scope of what we are trying to do is drones as first responders,’ he added.

‘Basically, having stations on top of each one of our districts so we can respond with drones to critical needs or emergencies that arise throughout the city.’

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, based in Centennial, Colorado, has been using the robotic flying devices since 2017.

‘This really is the future of law enforcement at some point, whether we like it or not,’ Sgt. Jeremiah Gates, who leads the drone unit at the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, said.