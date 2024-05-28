SEGREGATION NOW, SEGREGATION TOMORROW, SEGREGATION FOREVER! University of Nevada hosts multiple segregated graduations.

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas hosted five “affinity” graduation events, for Asian and Pacific American, “Latinx,” Native American, African American, and LGBTQ-identifying students this May.

“Please join us for our Affinity Graduations sponsored by Student Diversity Programs; which include APMIE, Latinx, Lavender, and Native Convocation,” the school advertised.

The Office of Student Diversity Programs organized the graduations, which took place from May 7 to May 10.

“We strive to serve a diverse student population, elevating and affirming their identities through an intersectional framework that champions student success,” the office’s mission statement declares.

The office recognizes “Identity Months & Weeks” throughout the year, including “LatinX Heritage Month,” “Womxn’s HerStory Month,” and “Multiracial and Multiethnic Awareness Week.”

The University of Nevada, Reno also offered segregated graduations from May 8 to May 13, including a “Lavender” ceremony for LGBTQ-identifying students, an “Indigenous Graduate Celebration,” and a “Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) Graduate Celebration.”