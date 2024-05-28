TAXPAYERS ARE FLEEING, THE PUBLIC PENSION PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVELY BANKRUPT, BUSINESSES ARE RELOCATING… WHAT’S A STATE GOVERNMENT TO DO? Illinois Senate advances largest spending plan in state history to House.

In fiscal year 2019, the state spent around $36.4 billion in state taxpayer funds. The proposed plan for fiscal year 2025 that begins July 1 is more than $53 billion. Considering total taxpayer spending, including federal passthrough dollars, in fiscal 2019 taxpayers spent $71.8 billion on Illinois. For fiscal 2025, total spending including federal tax funds will be $124.6 billion.

“And now we’re forced to raise taxes on the people of Illinois and we’re paying for illegal immigrants to come here,” Rose said.

Among the spending is nearly a billion dollars of taxpayer funds for non-citizen migrants. Around $629 million will be for non-citizen health care, $182 million for direct services and $160 million for welcoming centers.

To pay for that, there will be more than $1 billion in tax increases, including $526 million by capping business net operating losses, and $200 million for a tiered sports betting company tax. Removed from the plan is a provision that would have legalized ground-based sparkler fireworks with an excise tax of 3%.