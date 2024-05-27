METAPHOR ALERT:
Biden's PR stunt of a Gaza floating pier is reportedly sinking pic.twitter.com/5Ol4sDrSPV
— HalalFlow (@halalflow) May 27, 2024
METAPHOR ALERT:
Biden's PR stunt of a Gaza floating pier is reportedly sinking pic.twitter.com/5Ol4sDrSPV
— HalalFlow (@halalflow) May 27, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.