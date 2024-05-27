HOW IT STARTED: Giffords warned heated rhetoric could have ‘consequences.’

Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), who was shot in the head at a public event in Tucson, Ariz., Saturday, said in a March interview the heated political rhetoric surrounding the healthcare reform debate could have “consequences.”

Giffords, whose Tucson office was vandalized after she voted in favor of healthcare reform last March, discussed the matter in an appearance on MSNBC. She is currently in critical condition, but doctors are optimistic.

Some Democrats have responded to the shooting, in which five people were killed including a federal judge, by targeting inflammatory rhetoric that they said could encourage violent behavior.

Sen. Frank Lautenberg (D-N.J.) said, “America must not tolerate violence or inflammatory rhetoric that incites political violence.”