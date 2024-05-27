May 28, 2024

HOW’S BIDEN’S HAMAS PIER GOING? ABOUT AS WELL AS EVERYTHING ELSE HE TOUCHES:

Noah Pollack: “Update on the Biden admin’s Gaza pier to nowhere: Parts of it have broken free and washed up in Israel. And virtually all of the aid that was delivered was stolen by Hamas. A $320M fleecing of the US taxpayer. There should be hearings.”

More: 4 Army Vessels Run Aground Near Floating Gaza Pier.

To be fair, Biden promised “no boots on the ground” and said nothing about boats.

UPDATE (FROM GLENN): With a possible war in the Pacific looming, a logistics/engineering failure of this magnitude bodes poorly. We were great at this stuff in WWII, and as recently as twenty years ago. What are we great at now?

Pronouns, I guess.

Posted at 8:35 am by Stephen Green