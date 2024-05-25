DON SURBER: Highlights of the News.

ITEM 1: NBC reported, “Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday called a special session for the state’s Legislature to get President Joe Biden on the ballot this November, saying his patience has run out with his fellow Republicans who appear less than inclined to offer a legislative fix for a timing problem with the Democrat convention.”

Democrats refuse to obey the law but somehow Republicans are to blame.

DeWine is a reminder to pick up some shrimp at Captain D’s tonight.

ITEM 2: Biden sent condolences on the death of Iran’s president.

My thoughts and prayers are with the helicopter.