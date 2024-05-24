JIM TREACHER: Here’s Why I Hate Media Matters.

The next day, when the [Daily] Caller reported out the story, they got that incoming number from the office switchboard and called it back. Only then did McGuinn identify himself as a federal agent. I don’t know if he admitted to being the driver then, or later.

All of which is to ask you, dear reader:

How in the hell was I supposed to know who hit me?

Telepathy? Crystal ball? Authorial omniscience?

But Media Matters didn’t care about any of that. They just saw me as an enemy, for the crime of accepting a job offer from Tucker Carlson. So they maligned me as I lay in a hospital bed after being crippled for life. They compounded my suffering, because that’s their job.

It’s the sort of thing a fella tends to remember.

All of which is to say I’m glad those MMFA idiots decided to mess with Elon Musk, because he’s suing them and they’re panicking and yesterday they laid off a bunch of people whose only job was to watch Fox News and read conservative media and try to ruin the lives of those who dare to disagree with them.

Or, y’know, libel them after they were just in a horrible accident. For kicks.

I neither like nor trust Elon Musk, but today my hat is off to him. Not since Hulk Hogan took down Gawker have I been so happy.