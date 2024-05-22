BREAKING: Nikki Haley Says She Will Vote for Trump. “‘I put my priorities on a president who’s going to have the backs of our allies and hold our enemies to account who would secure the border,’ Haley said during a discussion on foreign policy at the Hudson Institute, her first public appearance since ending her presidential bid in March. ‘Trump has not been perfect on these policies. I’ve made that clear many, many times,’ she added. ‘But Biden has been a catastrophe. So I will be voting for Trump.’”