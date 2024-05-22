May 22, 2024

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“I mean look, [Trump is] almost the same age as Biden. But Biden presents as old. Ancient. That does not look old. He does not present as old,” Maher said. “He’s like [the rock band] KISS. He puts on the wig and the face paint, and it’s 1976 all over again.”

Bill Maher talking with Greg Gutfeld, Monday.

In contrast, yesterday, Maher dropped by the View: Joy Behar Scolds Bill Maher for Not Doing Enough to Protect the ‘Cadaver-Like’ Joe Biden.

How cadaver-like? This cadaver-like:

UPDATE: Megyn Kelly Brutally Fact Checks Bill Maher’s Left Wing Talking Points to His Face.

Posted at 8:30 pm by Ed Driscoll