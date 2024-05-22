QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“I mean look, [Trump is] almost the same age as Biden. But Biden presents as old. Ancient. That does not look old. He does not present as old,” Maher said. “He’s like [the rock band] KISS. He puts on the wig and the face paint, and it’s 1976 all over again.”

—Bill Maher talking with Greg Gutfeld, Monday.

In contrast, yesterday, Maher dropped by the View: Joy Behar Scolds Bill Maher for Not Doing Enough to Protect the ‘Cadaver-Like’ Joe Biden.

The difference between Maher and Behar – right here. One admits not being honest with her audience while the other calls it his brand. https://t.co/s78UyEJ4Or — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 21, 2024

How cadaver-like? This cadaver-like:

Hahahahahaha Margaret Brennan thought this video of Biden was AI-created because he never blinked. No, that’s just what the drugs do to him.

pic.twitter.com/MSFhgqebeV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 21, 2024

UPDATE: Megyn Kelly Brutally Fact Checks Bill Maher’s Left Wing Talking Points to His Face.