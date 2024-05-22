QUOTE OF THE DAY:
“I mean look, [Trump is] almost the same age as Biden. But Biden presents as old. Ancient. That does not look old. He does not present as old,” Maher said. “He’s like [the rock band] KISS. He puts on the wig and the face paint, and it’s 1976 all over again.”
—Bill Maher talking with Greg Gutfeld, Monday.
In contrast, yesterday, Maher dropped by the View: Joy Behar Scolds Bill Maher for Not Doing Enough to Protect the ‘Cadaver-Like’ Joe Biden.
The difference between Maher and Behar – right here. One admits not being honest with her audience while the other calls it his brand.
— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 21, 2024
How cadaver-like? This cadaver-like:
Margaret Brennan thought this video of Biden was AI-created because he never blinked.
No, that’s just what the drugs do to him.

— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 21, 2024
UPDATE: Megyn Kelly Brutally Fact Checks Bill Maher’s Left Wing Talking Points to His Face.
Megyn Kelly triggers Bill Maher by calling Hillary Clinton the 'original election denier':
MK: "Hillary Clinton of course is the original election denier."
BM: "She's not an election denier."
MK: "Then spent the next 4 years saying he was an illegitimate president."
MK: "She…
— Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 22, 2024