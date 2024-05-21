SEEMS LIKE A GREAT TIME TO GET SERIOUS AGAIN ABOUT SAFE, CLEAN, RELIABLE NUCLEAR POWER: Electricity grids creak as AI demands soar. “The world’s data centres are using ever more electricity. In 2022, they gobbled up 460 terawatt hours of electricity, and the International Energy Agency (IEA) expects this to double in just four years. Data centres could be using a total of 1,000 terawatts hours annually by 2026. ‘This demand is roughly equivalent to the electricity consumption of Japan,’ says the IEA. Japan has a population of 125 million people.”