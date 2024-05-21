UNEXPECTED HEADLINES: North Dakota GOP congressional hopeful hires Dylan Mulvaney to troll opponent. “Becker, who is endorsed by the co-chairman of the Congressional Coal Caucus, posted the video featuring Mulvaney with a statement that blasted Fedorchak for ‘radical green energy proposals’ that hurt the coal industry in the Peace Garden State.”
