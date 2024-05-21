FINALLY — CALIFORNIA GETS SERIOUS ABOUT CRIME: San Diego is finally cracking down … on beachside yoga.

No, they’re not cracking down on illegals storming the beaches. They’re not cracking down on drug dealers. They’re not even cracking down on homeless encampments. It’s the yoga that’s gotta go, according to a new city ordinance in San Diego. https://twitter.com/TheKevinDalton/status/1792681534694281370

To be fair, it’s probably for the best: Americans who practice yoga ‘contribute to white supremacy,’ claims Michigan State University professor.