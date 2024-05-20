ANYTHING YOU PUT ON THAT TELEPROMPTER, RON BURGUNDY WILL READ:

ETHNIC ORIGIN ALERT: Biden ditches the Puerto Rican, Greek and Irish communities, now claims to come from the Jewish community pic.twitter.com/UNmGxCX62l — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) May 20, 2024

Even the sign language reader seems pretty astonished at Joe’s latest whopper in the above frame capture. Here are flashbacks to some of the Joker’s many other origin stories:

Biden was raised in the Puerto Rican, Greek, Irish, Catholic, Jewish, Italian, Polish, Palestinian, Persian, and Black communities of Delaware. Incredible! pic.twitter.com/O5rX3TYuZi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 7, 2024

President Peter Lemon Moodring strikes again!