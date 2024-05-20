IT’S COME TO THIS: Los Angeles County Officially Celebrates an American Traitor’s Contribution to the Communist Defeat of South Vietnam.

In my experience, there are two Americans, whom most Vietnam veterans regard as the most deserving of utter contempt, if not downright hatred, for their role in connection with the Vietnam war. They are LBJ’s Secretary of Defense, Robert McNamara and Jane Fonda.

McNamara earned his well-deserved high standing in any Vietnam veteran’s list of despicable Americans because of his, incompetent micro-management of that war at the highest levels, combined with his egotistical refusal to accept professional military advice.

Hanoi Jane and Los Angeles’ Resolution of support for an American Traitor

Jane Fonda earned her place in the Pantheon of American traitors by giving aid and comfort to the enemy while our men were still fighting and dying, and while prisoners of war in the infamous Hanoi Hilton were routinely tortured to force them to meet with visiting American propagandists such as Jane Fonda, Former U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark, and other fellow travelers. Despite that record, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution proclaiming “April 30 of each year as Jane Fonda Day.”