May 20, 2024

DISPATCHES FROM AL SHARPTON’S NETWORK: MSNBC: Michael Cohen’s Heist of $60,000 from Trump Was Him “Just Trying to Rebalance the Bonus He Thought He Deserved.”

Well, we’ve known for almost 15 years that O’Donnell was a big fan of wealth distribution, but now we know it’s on both a macro- and micro-economic level. Flashback: “I am a socialist. I live to the extreme left, the extreme left of you mere liberals.”

Posted at 8:14 pm by Ed Driscoll