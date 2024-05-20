DISPATCHES FROM AL SHARPTON’S NETWORK: MSNBC: Michael Cohen’s Heist of $60,000 from Trump Was Him “Just Trying to Rebalance the Bonus He Thought He Deserved.”

MSNBC’s @Lawrence O’Donnell defends Michael Cohen stealing from the Trump Org.: “Cohen [was trying] to rebalance the bonus he thought he deserved, & it still came out as less than the bonus he thought he deserved & the bonus he had gotten the year before” pic.twitter.com/UsdEfQUetR — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 20, 2024

Well, we’ve known for almost 15 years that O’Donnell was a big fan of wealth distribution, but now we know it’s on both a macro- and micro-economic level. Flashback: “I am a socialist. I live to the extreme left, the extreme left of you mere liberals.”