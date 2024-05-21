KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: It’s Time for Biden to Get to the Basement and Stay There. “Yesterday, I mentioned that the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media gloss over Biden’s various lies. They have finally allowed themselves admit that he’s old, but these monumental screw-ups don’t get reported on. They’re in full cheerleader mode trying to get him over the finish line in November. The propagandists can’t really keep pointing out that their standard-bearer is a slurring, babbling idiot.”