THE CHINA SYNDROME: China’s property support measures disappoint.

Shares of Chinese developers wobbled on Monday as investors fretted that China’s “historic” steps to stabilise its crisis-hit property sector fell short of what is required to foster a sustainable turnaround in demand and confidence.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index (.HSMPI), opens new tab closed down 0.7%, after having gained around 18% so far this month after the Politburo said in an April 30 meeting that it would coordinate to clear housing inventory.

Embattled state-backed developer China Vanke eased 0.2%, after bouncing as much as 6.4% in the morning session. Shimao Group (0813.HK), opens new tab, R&F Properties (2777.HK), opens new tab, Kaisa Group (1638.HK), opens new tab and KWG Group (1813.HK), opens new tab were down more than 10% each.

China unveiled measures on Friday to facilitate up to 1 trillion yuan ($138 billion) in funding and ease mortgage rules, with local governments set to buy “some” apartments.

As part of those steps, the central bank said it would set up a 300 billion yuan ($41.49 billion) relending facility for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to purchase completed and unsold homes at “reasonable prices” for affordable housing.

The central bank expects the relending programme would result in 500 billion yuan worth of bank financing.