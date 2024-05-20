LEGALIZATION: Hospital Visits For Cannabis Poisoning Tripled Among Seniors After Canada Legalization, Study Finds. “The number of older Canadians who faced cannabis poisoning without heading to a hospital is likely higher, researchers noted, adding the study was limited to emergency room visit data. Some adults may sought medical care somewhere else or not at all, as some of the data includes a period during the Covid-19 pandemic, the study said.”
