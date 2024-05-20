HOW IS STARTED: What the right’s gas stove freakout was really about. “Republicans and conservative pundits have spent the past week nonetheless expressing alarm about the fate of Americans’ ranges and cooktops — in line with previous GOP complaints about real or imagined threats to hamburgers, toilets, air travel, incandescent light bulbs and gasoline-powered cars.”

(It’s almost impossible to believe that Alex Guillen and Ben Lefebvre wrote that with straight faces.)

How it’s going: New research shows gas stove emissions contribute to 19,000 deaths annually. “We certainly don’t want to be alarmist. On the other hand, day after day, year after year, using a stove that the exposure really does build up and does increase the risk of all these respiratory diseases.”

But are the results reproducible?