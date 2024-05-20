ALL THE NEWS THAT FITS THE IDEOLOGY: Watch: Top New York Times reporter caught on hot mic urging reporters NOT to interview prominent Iranian dissident.

Farnaz Fassihi from the New York Times @nytimes was overheard in a Clubhouse room instructing Leili "Make sure Emma doesn't interview the crazy Masih @AlinejadMasih." This isn't the first instance of her urging reporters & journalists to boycott Alinejad. It's time for Fassihi to… pic.twitter.com/qADl4pJTT6 — Mooniter (@Mooniter) May 20, 2024

Erick Erickson adds, “It is extreme important for everyone to understand this. The New York Times UN Bureau Chief and chief Iran reporter was caught on audio urging reporters not to interview one of the most prominent Iranian dissidents.”

Who could have seen this coming? Other than Tom Cotton, James Bennet, Bari Weiss, Tim Scott, Don McNeil, and others censored by America’s former Newspaper of Record. Or as its successor in that department prophesied four years ago: