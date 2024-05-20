WOEING: Boeing Blasted for Prioritizing Racial Quotas Over Performance and Safety. “By tethering itself to DEI benchmarks instead of prioritizing performance and safety, Boeing not only risks the lives of those who fly its aircraft, but also subjects the company and its executives to liability.”
