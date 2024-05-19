WIND AND SOLAR DON’T CUT IT: Texas Is Heading Towards An Avoidable Blackout… Again.
The author of the piece lays all the blame on Texas having a separate grid, but the state has made itself overreliant on unreliable energy sources.
WIND AND SOLAR DON’T CUT IT: Texas Is Heading Towards An Avoidable Blackout… Again.
The author of the piece lays all the blame on Texas having a separate grid, but the state has made itself overreliant on unreliable energy sources.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.