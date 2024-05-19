EXPANSION: Elon Musk launches Starlink satellite internet service in Indonesia, world’s largest archipelago. “Launching the service at a health clinic aligns with Starlink’s broader mission of providing affordable access to high-speed internet services, particularly in underserved and remote regions, said Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.”
