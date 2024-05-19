DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR NEW ZEALAND: Transgender 18-year-old attempts surgery on himself at home due to lack of access.

A transgender young person’s attempt to perform top surgery on himself is a clear result of historical underfunding and inequitable access to gender affirming healthcare, an expert says.

The 18-year-old turned up at an emergency department after attempting to perform a bi-lateral mastectomy, also known as top surgery, at home. He was several hours through the procedure when he became concerned he would cause nerve damage.

The case was published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday and was described as an “act of desperation”.

The young person was facing long wait times for a surgery referral in the public health system and was unable to afford to go private – which can cost up to $35,000.

“This is a clear result of the historical underfunding and inequitable access to gender affirming care around the country,” said Jennifer Shields, president of the Professional Association for Transgender Health Aotearoa (PATHA).

“Research shows that gender affirming hormones and surgeries are essential for the wellbeing of many trans people,” she said.