21st CENTURY RELATIONSHIPS: The AI ‘concierge’ that will decide who you date.

Dating app users may soon be able to avoid awkward meet-ups with potential partners by using AI “concierges” to do the dating for them.

Users would have an AI avatar programmed with their “interests, likes, dislikes, even conversation habits”, said Glamour, and this bot would chat with other users’ bots to see if “the two real people behind the bots might be a good match”.

Just “think of it like an arranged match – and the matchmaker is a robot. Not scary at all, right?”