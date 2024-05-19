PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
Shot: Robert Kennedy Jr.: We need laws to ‘punish global warming skeptics.’
“Those guys are doing the Koch Brothers bidding and are against all the evidence of the rational mind, saying global warming does not exist,” Mr. Kennedy said, Climate Depot reported. “They are contemptible human beings.”
He then turned his attacks directly at the Koch Brothers, accusing them of “polluting our atmosphere,” he said, the blog reported.
“I think it’s treason. Do I think the Koch Brothers are treasonous — yes, I do,” Mr. Kennedy said, Climate Depot reported. “They are enjoying making themselves billionaire by impoverishing the rest of us. Do I think they should be in jail — I think they should be injuring three hots and a cot at the Hague with all the other war criminals. Do I think the Koch brothers should be tried for reckless endangerment? Absolutely, that is is criminal offense and they ought to be serving time for it.”
—Cheryl Chumley, the Washington Times, September 23rd, 2014.
Chaser:
Breaking… @RobertKennedyJr rejects Biden's climate agenda:
1. While he believes climate is an "existential" threat🙄, he says has "no problems with people who don't believe that."
2. Rejects "very, very heavy top-down controls" and subsides to industry.
3. Says if we do… pic.twitter.com/E0pJXLUiNk
— Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) May 19, 2024
Of course Mr. Bond, Spectre does have its methods to deal with those who are uncooperative:
Voters: We would love someone to just act normal like 30% of the time.
Biden: My uncle was eaten by cannibals.
Trump: Buy the only Trump-approved Bible for $59.99!
RFK: pic.twitter.com/lkj2rpi8r0
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 17, 2024